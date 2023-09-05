AI-Generated Women Rated on ‘Smash or Pass’ Website Draws Criticism

A new website called smashorpass.ai has sparked controversy by inviting users to rate AI-generated images of women with a positive or negative response, reminiscent of Mark Zuckerberg’s FaceMash website from two decades ago. The website, created by developer Emmet Halm, showcases images of women that exhibit signs of sexist bias commonly found in image-based machine learning systems.

The images on smashorpass.ai feature women with disproportionately large breasts, airbrushed facial features, and outlined figures heavily contrasted with backgrounds. Some images even depict headless feminine figures with enormous breasts. Halm claims that the site is a “generative AI party game” and received considerable attention on social media.

AI experts have criticized the website, expressing concerns about its objectification of women and perpetuation of sexist biases. Sasha Luccioni, an AI researcher, stated that it is disheartening that technology continues to be used for objectification and click-driven content. Rona Wang, another developer, responded to the site by creating a parody website that rates men based on their likelihood of being dangerous predators to women.

The biases exhibited by AI systems, including sexism and racism, are well-documented. Despite this, some AI developers have incorporated these biases into their applications, sometimes intentionally. Additionally, certain individuals have falsely claimed that AI tools are “woke” because they do not use racial slurs. This perpetuates harmful narratives and attitudes.

Although Halm claimed that the site is a “recursively self-improving” image recommendation engine, its current version does not actually self-improve. The website has faced criticism on social media, with users suggesting that alternative categories, such as food or landscapes, would have been more appropriate for testing the concept.

Critics argue that the prevalence of nonhuman data could have been used differently, reflecting a wide range of subjects. Instead, the focus was placed on generating machine-generated images of sexualized women. The website’s reception highlights the ongoing challenges of sexism and bias in AI development.

