Land Rover Announces Third Defender Rally Series in the UK

Land Rover has opened applications for the third Defender Rally Series in the United Kingdom. The series, organized by Bowler, a company known for its motorsports-focused Land Rovers, will feature specially rally-prepped Defender 90 vehicles. Scheduled to begin in March 2024, the series will include seven races across the UK, with both hill and gravel rally stages.

Bowler, a team that has been building motorsports Land Rovers since 1985, came under the purview of JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) in 2019. The inaugural Defender Rally Series by Bowler took place in 2022 and was based on the Defender P300 SE, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 295 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

To prepare the vehicles for rally racing, Bowler provides additional chassis bracing, a FIA-certified cage, bespoke suspension with upgraded springs and unique Fox dampers, modified subframes and upper wishbones, an enlarged fuel tank, improved engine and gearbox cooling, a motorsports ECU and traction control system, and a Bowler sport exhaust. The trucks will also feature 18-inch racing wheels with BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.

The entry price for the rally series is approximately $150,000, which includes the race-prepped Defender 90, entry into all seven races, and training and support from Land Rover and Bowler. Customers also have the option of selecting a full-service package, which includes cleaning, servicing, repairing, and transporting the vehicle to each event.

There are only 16 slots available for the series each year, and as of September 1, six of them have already been filled. Interested participants can contact Bowler through their website for more information.

