In the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield, players are able to acquire various powers and abilities. One of these abilities is the Gravity Wave, which shares similarities with the Force Push effect in Star Wars and the Fus Ro Dah shout from Bethesda’s Skyrim. This article serves as a guide on how to obtain the Gravity Wave power in Starfield.

To acquire the Gravity Wave power, players must first complete the Into the Unknown main quest. Afterward, they need to travel to Cassiopeia II-A, a moon in the Cassiopeia system. Upon arrival, a notification will appear indicating the presence of an anomaly nearby. Players should land and use their scanner to locate the Temple Beta, amidst the perpetual dust storms that hinder visibility on Cassiopeia II-A.

Once inside Temple Beta, players need to collect several shiny orbs by floating around the area. After interacting with approximately five to ten orbs, a portal will activate, allowing players to pass through and exit the temple. At this point, players will have successfully obtained the Gravity Wave power.

The Gravity Wave power in Starfield emits a strong gravitational force capable of propelling objects and individuals. The power can be activated by pressing the “Z” key on a keyboard or LB+RB on an Xbox gamepad. The energy blast from the power affects a few targets in front of the player.

It is important to note that the Gravity Wave power is primarily useful in confined spaces, such as facilities or ships, where enemies may be encountered. In open environments, the lack of clusters of enemies limits the utility of the power. Nevertheless, the Gravity Wave power offers a fun and unique skill for players to utilize in Starfield.

In conclusion, the Gravity Wave power in Starfield, similar to the Fus Ro Dah shout in Skyrim, can be obtained by completing specific quests and locating Temple Beta on Cassiopeia II-A. This power allows players to emit a gravitational force, propelling objects and individuals. While its usage may be limited in open areas, the Gravity Wave power adds an enjoyable aspect to the gameplay experience in Starfield.

