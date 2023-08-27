How to Use Your iPad as a Nintendo Switch Screen: A New Gaming Hack

You can now enjoy playing Nintendo Switch games on your iPad’s screen, thanks to a new gaming hack that is both easy and affordable. By using a cheap accessory, the latest iPadOS 17 update, and a capture card app, you can transform your iPad into a Nintendo Switch screen and experience your favorite games in a whole new way.

First, you need to purchase an HDMI to USB-C capture card, which is a relatively inexpensive device. This capture card serves as the bridge between your Nintendo Switch and iPad. Simply dock your Switch and connect its HDMI cable to the HDMI port of the capture card. Then, plug the USB-C side of the capture card into the USB-C port of your iPad. With the hardware setup complete, you’re almost ready to go.

Next, make sure your iPad has the latest iPadOS 17 update installed. This update is essential for getting your Switch games to display on your iPad’s screen. Once the update is installed, download the TestFlight app, a free video capture software that is currently in beta but has been found to be stable. Open the TestFlight app, turn on your Switch, and you should instantly see the console’s signal on your iPad’s screen.

Not only can you play your favorite Switch games on your iPad, but you can also record the gameplay by using the ‘capture video’ feature in the TestFlight app. This allows you to share your gaming experiences with others.

In conclusion, with a cheap capture card, the latest iPadOS 17 update, and the TestFlight app, you can now use your iPad as a Nintendo Switch screen. This gaming hack opens up a world of possibilities for gamers who own both an iPad with a USB-C port and a Switch. Upgrade your gaming experience and enjoy the best Switch games on the larger panel and vibrant display of your iPad.

Definitions:

– USB-C: A type of USB connector that is commonly used in modern devices for charging, data transfer, and video output.

– HDMI: High-Definition Multimedia Interface, a standard for transmitting high-quality audio and video signals between devices.

– Capture card: A device that allows you to capture and record video or audio content from external sources.

