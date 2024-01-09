Nanoleaf Unveils New Outdoor Lights and Smart Modular Ceiling Light

Nanoleaf, a leading smart lighting company, has announced the launch of its latest products, including Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights, and the Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light. These innovative additions to Nanoleaf’s lineup are expected to enhance the company’s presence in the smart lighting market and compete with other industry leaders such as Hue and Twinkly.

The Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights will be available in the spring. These addressable outdoor lights allow users to change colors and create captivating lighting displays. Compatible with major smart home platforms like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, these lights can be easily controlled through voice commands and various apps.

Furthermore, Nanoleaf has introduced integration capabilities with its existing products. Users can group the outdoor lights with their indoor lights and schedule automated lighting scenes using the Matter app.

In addition to the outdoor lights, Nanoleaf has also introduced the Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light. Designed to mimic a roof skylight, these LED ceiling panels offer preset scenes like “Gentle Rain” and “Sun Shower.” They are hardwired and can change colors and sync with sound. The Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light will be available for purchase later this month.

To further enhance the lighting experience, Nanoleaf has introduced the Smart Multicolor Lightstrip and Orchestrator software. The Smart Multicolor Lightstrip is a color-changing addressable indoor light strip that works with Matter and is set to release in the spring. The Orchestrator software, scheduled for release this spring, allows for customizable light shows that intelligently respond to music.

FAQ

What new products has Nanoleaf announced?

Nanoleaf has introduced Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights, the Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light, Smart Multicolor Lightstrip, and Orchestrator software.

When will the outdoor lights be available for purchase?

The outdoor lights will be available in the spring.

What smart home platforms are compatible with Nanoleaf’s outdoor lights?

The outdoor lights are compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings.

Can the outdoor lights be controlled through voice commands?

Yes, the outdoor lights can be easily controlled through voice commands via compatible voice assistants.

Sources: source 1, source 2