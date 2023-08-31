CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Final Fantasy XVI Receives Discount on PlayStation Store

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Final Fantasy XVI Receives Discount on PlayStation Store

The highly-anticipated action role-playing game, Final Fantasy XVI, developed by Square Enix, is currently on sale on the PlayStation store. Both the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of the game, which is exclusive to the PS5, are discounted until September 7th.

The Standard digital version, usually priced at $70, is now available for $56, a 20% reduction. The Digital Deluxe edition, priced at $90, is also 20% off, bringing it down to $72. The Deluxe edition includes a digital artbook and soundtrack.

If you have been hesitant to purchase Final Fantasy XVI due to the abundance of other big games released this summer, now might be the right time to grab it. The discounted price of the Digital Deluxe edition makes it a viable option, offering the same price as the Standard version.

While there were concerns among fans about Final Fantasy XVI straying too far from the franchise’s roots, the game still retains the essence of previous Final Fantasy games. According to Amy Mallett from Kotaku, the latest entry may break tradition in certain aspects but still carries the DNA that makes the series enduring.

Final Fantasy XVI features familiar elements, such as the beloved character Moogle, a protagonist named Cid, and a captivating storyline with twists and turns. However, the game also appeals to newcomers to the series, offering a darker and more mature plot comparable to fantasy writing found in Game of Thrones.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer, the discounted price of Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation store makes it an even more enticing purchase. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the fantastical world of Final Fantasy.

Sources:

– Kotaku

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Exciting Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Grab These Power Slap Simulator Codes for More Wins and Currency

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Role of Dimensional Metrology Software in Shaping the Future of Global Manufacturing and Technology

Aug 31, 2023

You missed

Technology

Google Adds Links to Webpages in AI-Powered Search Results

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Google Expands Generative AI Search Experience to India and Japan

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exciting Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Grab These Power Slap Simulator Codes for More Wins and Currency

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments