Final Fantasy XVI Receives Discount on PlayStation Store

The highly-anticipated action role-playing game, Final Fantasy XVI, developed by Square Enix, is currently on sale on the PlayStation store. Both the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of the game, which is exclusive to the PS5, are discounted until September 7th.

The Standard digital version, usually priced at $70, is now available for $56, a 20% reduction. The Digital Deluxe edition, priced at $90, is also 20% off, bringing it down to $72. The Deluxe edition includes a digital artbook and soundtrack.

If you have been hesitant to purchase Final Fantasy XVI due to the abundance of other big games released this summer, now might be the right time to grab it. The discounted price of the Digital Deluxe edition makes it a viable option, offering the same price as the Standard version.

While there were concerns among fans about Final Fantasy XVI straying too far from the franchise’s roots, the game still retains the essence of previous Final Fantasy games. According to Amy Mallett from Kotaku, the latest entry may break tradition in certain aspects but still carries the DNA that makes the series enduring.

Final Fantasy XVI features familiar elements, such as the beloved character Moogle, a protagonist named Cid, and a captivating storyline with twists and turns. However, the game also appeals to newcomers to the series, offering a darker and more mature plot comparable to fantasy writing found in Game of Thrones.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer, the discounted price of Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation store makes it an even more enticing purchase. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the fantastical world of Final Fantasy.

Sources:



– Kotaku