Intel’s Arc GPUs Receive Performance Boost in Latest Linux 6.6 Graphics Drivers

Intel’s Arc GPUs have seen a notable 10-15% increase in performance with the release of the newest Linux 6.6 graphics drivers. This update introduces the ability for users to dynamically adjust the RPS (Request Per Second) thresholds, resulting in significant performance improvements.

The performance boost is particularly evident in OpenGL. For instance, the popular game CS:GO demonstrates a 14.5% improvement in graphics performance, while Vulkan showcases a 12.93% improvement, albeit with slightly slower gameplay. Additionally, Civilization VI experiences an 11% increase in performance when using the OpenGL API. However, there are no significant improvements noticed in Strange Brigade under DX12.

It’s worth mentioning that the RPS tuning feature is only available for non-GuC platforms. This means that integrated and discrete graphics cannot access this feature. GuC, or Graphics Microcode, is responsible for enhancing tasks such as video decoding and encoding, power management, and workload scheduling. The benefits of RPS tuning can be utilized only by “pre-DG2/ADL platforms.”

Furthermore, the Linux 6.6 patch includes a fix to prevent infinite GPU waits and various updates specifically tailored for the upcoming Meteor Lake. These changes suggest that Intel is diligently working on ensuring comprehensive support for Meteor Lake upon its launch.

Overall, Intel’s Arc driver division is dedicated to optimizing performance for the Alchemist architecture and fully utilizing the potential of their GPUs.