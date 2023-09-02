Star Ocean: The Second Story R Remake Opening Animation Released

Square Enix has recently unveiled the opening animation sequence for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, a remake of the popular Star Ocean RPG game. The video features the song “stella” by SUIREN and was animated by Yostar Pictures.

The game is set to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 2. One of the notable features of the remake is its new visual style, referred to as “2.5D,” which combines 2D sprites with 3D environments featuring dynamic lighting. This visual style has gained popularity through games like Octopath Traveler.

Players will have the option to choose between English and Japanese audio, with all event scenes fully voiced by the original cast from the game. Additionally, players can select from new voice-over performances or those from the Star Ocean: The Second Evolution remaster on a per-character basis. The game’s soundtrack by Motoi Sakuraba has also been rearranged with new recordings.

Star Ocean: The Second Story was originally released by tri-Ace and Enix for the PlayStation in 1998, followed by a North American release in 1999. A remaster titled Star Ocean: The Second Evolution was released for the PlayStation Portable in 2008, and later ported to the PS3, PS4, and PlayStation Vita in 2015 exclusively in Japan.

The latest installment in the Star Ocean series is Star Ocean: The Divine Force, developed by tri-Ace and released worldwide by Square Enix in October 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

