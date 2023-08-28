Senior Writer Michael Unsworth Leaves Rockstar Games After 16 Years

Michael Unsworth, a senior writer at Rockstar Games, has recently departed the renowned gaming company after 16 years. This departure adds to a growing list of veteran Rockstar employees who have left in recent years. Rockstar Games, known for its blockbuster titles such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II, has its own unique identity, largely influenced by its long-standing employees.

Unsworth held various positions at Rockstar Games, including Vice President of Writing, Senior Creative Writer, and Writing Director. He contributed to the scripts of popular games like Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto V, Max Payne 3, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and Grant Theft Auto IV. According to his LinkedIn profile, Unsworth left Rockstar Games sometime in 2023.

This departure follows the exits of other notable Rockstar veterans. In 2020, both Lazlow Jones and Dan Houser, with extensive contributions to the Grand Theft Auto series, left the studio. In 2016, Leslie Benzies, the longtime president of Rockstar North, also departed after filing a lawsuit claiming he was pushed out.

Despite concerns about these departures affecting the future of Rockstar Games and the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, change can bring positive outcomes. The introduction of new talent to the company may lead to an evolution of Rockstar’s style, resulting in better games that potentially release sooner.

Although Unsworth’s departure may raise some questions, it is vital to remember that transitions like these are a common occurrence in any industry. Rockstar Games has a dedicated fan base, and their loyal following will eagerly await the studio’s next move.