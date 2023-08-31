Ebenezer and the Invisible World: A Christmas Carol-inspired Metroidvania Arriving this Holiday Season

In a delightful mash-up of a literary classic and a beloved video game genre, developers Orbit Studio and Play On Words are set to release “Ebenezer and the Invisible World,” a Metroidvania inspired by Charles Dickens’ timeless novel, “A Christmas Carol.” The game, which is filled with heartwarming holiday spirit, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 3rd.

In Ebenezer and the Invisible World, players control Scrooge, who is far from the miserly character we know from the original story. Following his encounter with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Scrooge brings hope to the people of London and sets out to help unsettled spirits find peace.

The game stays true to the Metroidvania formula, offering players the opportunity to explore a beautifully hand-drawn world while wielding swords, axes, and other weapons. One of the exciting features of the game is the ability to collect heirlooms, such as Hannibal’s Satchel, which can be used to customize Ebenezer’s skill set.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World takes players through a variety of enchanting locations, including the magical London Observatory, the underground Necropolis, and the Old Bedlam Hospital. Along the way, players will solve puzzles, gather rare materials, and face off against ghastly bosses. The game’s intricate map, filled with stunning hand-drawn art, is accompanied by a dramatic soundtrack featuring reimagined Holiday favorites.

Players can also customize their gameplay experience by crafting items and unlocking new abilities. Sidequests and friendly NPCs with intriguing backstories add depth to the game and offer players assistance in times of distress.

With its unique blend of a cherished novel and a beloved video game genre, Ebenezer and the Invisible World promises to be a Christmas miracle for gaming enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for November 3rd and prepare to embark on a heartwarming holiday adventure on the Nintendo Switch.

