Yellow Corp. Shutdown Puts Thousands of Jobs at Risk

The shutdown of Yellow Corp., one of the largest trucking companies in the U.S., is causing concern for Canadian truckers affiliated with the company. Yellow Corp. has ceased operations and is filing for bankruptcy, putting approximately 30,000 jobs at risk.

Unifor Local 4209, representing 128 Canadian truckers employed by YRC Freight Canada, a subsidiary of Yellow Corp., stated that its members have been instructed not to report for work. The president of Unifor Local 4209, Don Lajoie, expressed devastation at the news, emphasizing the impact on hundreds of families who are left with limited information during this uncertain time.

Yellow Corp. has not responded to media requests for comment and its website does not explicitly mention the shutdown. However, it directs customers to the customer care office for information regarding shipments in progress.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Yellow Corp. ceased operations on Sunday, following the layoffs of non-union employees on Friday. The company has also confirmed that it is in talks with multiple parties regarding the potential sale of its third-party logistics organization.

The shutdown comes shortly after Yellow Corp. narrowly avoided a strike by the Teamsters. The union alleged that the company’s management and financial mismanagement contributed to its current state. Yellow Corp.’s most recent earnings report showed a significant net loss in the first quarter of this year. The company’s outstanding debt is approximately $1.5 billion, with a significant portion owed to the federal government.

The impact on Canadian operations and any assistance provided by the Canadian government is yet to be determined.