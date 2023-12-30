Yeelight Cube Clock Offers Endless Possibilities as a Desk Accessory

In the world of retro gadgets and accessories, the Yeelight Cube Clock stands out as a fun and customizable device with HomeKit support. While it may be marketed as a retro clock, its functionality extends far beyond that.

The Yeelight Cube Clock is a collection of stackable panels that can be arranged in various configurations. Each cube has customizable pixels, allowing users to create their own unique designs. The possibilities are endless, from a simple retro-style clock to YouTube subscriber trackers or Twitch follower counters.

Setting up the Yeelight Cube Clock is a straightforward process. The kit comes with several panels, including a main lamp and extension models. After connecting the main lamp to power and setting up the Wi-Fi connection with the Yeelight Station app, the extensions can be stacked on top to complete the setup.

One of the standout features of the Yeelight Cube Clock is its community-built options. Users can join the community and download submitted designs, expanding the range of customization possibilities. However, it would be great to see even more options in the future.

While the Yeelight Cube Clock offers HomeKit support, its functionality in this regard is relatively basic. However, it can still serve as an on/off switch for the display and allows users to customize brightness within the HomeKit app. Automations such as turning on the display in the morning and turning it off at night can also be set up.

Although the Yeelight Cube Clock is a fun and versatile device, it falls short in terms of pulling data from external sources like calendars, stocks, and sports. It would be a welcome addition to see this functionality added in the future.

If you’re looking for a unique desk accessory that can be customized to suit your style and preferences, the Yeelight Cube Clock is definitely worth considering. It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

