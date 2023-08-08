CityLife

Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat Reports Flat Revenues in H1 2023, but Sees Growth in Net Profit

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Abu Dhabi satellite services company, Yahsat, has reported flat revenues of Dh753 million in the first half of 2023. However, there has been a significant increase in net profit, which rose by 5 percent to Dh175 million. This has resulted in Yahsat’s overall margins increasing to 23 percent from 22 percent in 2022.

One positive aspect for the company is its contracted revenues, which amount to Dh7 billion. This figure is 4.4 times higher than the previous 12-month tally, indicating strong growth. As a result, Yahsat has decided to increase its 2023 dividend by at least 2 percent. The dividend will be 16.46 fils per share, totaling Dh402 million. This represents an annualized dividend yield of over 6 percent, making it one of the highest offered by UAE listed stocks.

Yahsat’s CEO, Ali Al Hashemi, has highlighted the substantial investments and the development of new business models in the satellite industry. He believes these factors will lead to industry consolidation and the emergence of larger and stronger players. Yahsat, with its unique backlog of future revenues and strong balance sheet, is well-positioned to capitalize on these developments.

Yahsat operates several divisions, with its largest division providing communications capacity to the UAE government. Additionally, the company offers data solutions services, including satellite-based broadband data solutions.

