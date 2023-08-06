China’s Xuelong-2 Polar Icebreaker Conducts 13th Arctic Research Expedition

China’s first domestically-built polar icebreaker, Xuelong-2, has entered the Arctic Circle and embarked on its 13th scientific research expedition in the Arctic Ocean. The main objectives of the expedition include studying the geology and geophysics of the mid-ocean ridge, as well as conducting surveys on the atmosphere, sea ice, marine life, and the environment beneath the surface. The team will collaborate with scientists from various countries, including Russia and Thailand, to foster international cooperation in Arctic research. The expedition is expected to return to Shanghai in late September.

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Approaches Jupiter’s Moon, Io

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has successfully completed a close approach to Jupiter’s moon, Io, coming within 22,000 kilometers. This close encounter is anticipated to provide valuable data on the numerous erupting volcanoes found on Io’s surface. Launched in 2011, the solar-powered Juno spacecraft has been studying Jupiter, its rings, and its moons since 2016. The mission’s primary objective is to examine Jupiter’s gravitational pull, magnetic field, and atmosphere in order to gain insights into its formation and evolution.

Scientists Revive Worm Preserved in Siberian Permafrost for 46,000 Years

Scientists have accomplished the remarkable feat of reviving a worm that had been preserved in Siberian permafrost for an astonishing 46,000 years. This worm managed to survive beneath 40 meters of permafrost in a state known as cryptobiosis, where organisms can endure extreme temperatures without oxygen or water. Cryptobiosis allows these organisms to lower their metabolic rates to undetectable levels, enabling them to exist in a state between life and death. The study of this revived worm could aid in the development of strategies to protect other species in extreme conditions.

Two Supermoons to Grace the Skies in 2023

Astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to the spectacle of two upcoming supermoons. The first one occurred on August 2, with the full moon appearing slightly brighter and larger than usual. The second supermoon is set to take place on August 30 when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth this year. This unique event is known as a blue moon, which happens when two full moons appear in a single month. The last time dual full supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018. According to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, this phenomenon will not happen again until 2037.