CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Xsolla Supports Game Developers in the Evolving Gaming Industry

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Xsolla Supports Game Developers in the Evolving Gaming Industry

In the gaming industry, there is a growing trend towards direct-to-consumer relationships between game developers and players. Xsolla, a gaming company, recognizes the impact of changing regulations, such as the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which allows mobile game developers to have direct relationships with their players. This enables developers to access valuable data on players’ behavior and in-game purchases, opening up new avenues for growth.

To help developers adapt to this rapidly changing market, Xsolla has partnered with Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) to address the need for better parental controls and ethical treatment of children. This partnership offers online privacy and safety solutions, ensuring that both children and game developers are protected.

Additionally, Xsolla has teamed up with AppsFlyer to provide cross-platform data analytics and insights for web shop owners. This integration allows developers to gather and analyze user behavior data, enabling them to enhance their marketing and engagement strategies.

Recognizing the importance of the Japanese market, Xsolla has established a new Tokyo location staffed with local game industry professionals. This move aims to better serve their partners in Japan and provide localized value to customers. Xsolla is also integrating local payment methods in Japan, further assisting companies in seizing market opportunities.

When it comes to payment methods, Xsolla takes a cautious approach. They have partnered with Crypto.com to offer more cryptocurrency options, prioritizing security and privacy. By introducing cryptocurrency into their system, Xsolla ensures the protection of their partners and payment providers.

With these initiatives, Xsolla aims to support game developers as they navigate the evolving gaming industry. By embracing new opportunities and preparing for the future, developers can thrive in this ever-changing landscape.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Global Generative AI Market: Expected Growth and Key Players

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Rapid Developments in AI Education: A Global Perspective

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Exploring the Potential of 14500 Batteries as an Alternative to AA Batteries

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Global Generative AI Market: Expected Growth and Key Players

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Rapid Developments in AI Education: A Global Perspective

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Potential of 14500 Batteries as an Alternative to AA Batteries

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Hisense Announces New Range of Televisions in New Zealand

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments