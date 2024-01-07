Xreal Unveils Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses to Compete with Apple and Meta

Xreal, an augmented reality company, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Air 2 Ultra AR glasses. Priced at $699, these glasses come equipped with full 3D tracking capabilities, making them a direct competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro headsets and Meta’s Quest 3.

Unlike its predecessor, the Air 2, the Air 2 Ultra offers full positional tracking, also known as six degrees of freedom (6DOF), in a sunglasses-style form factor. This means users can not only watch TV or play games on a projected screen but also run immersive AR applications. Xreal hopes that developers will take advantage of the Air 2 Ultra’s capabilities and create compelling AR experiences.

One of the standout features of the Air 2 Ultra is its dual 3D cameras, situated on each side of the glasses. These cameras allow for environment mapping and enable advanced features like hand tracking. With this technology, developers can build apps that seamlessly blend the physical and digital space, providing a unique AR experience.

In terms of specifications, the Air 2 Ultra offers a 52-degree field of view, compared to the Air 2’s 46 degrees. Both glasses have a brightness of 500 nits, a 1080p screen for each eye, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Air 2 Ultra is slightly heavier, weighing 80 grams compared to the 72 grams of the standard Air 2.

Initially targeting developers, the Air 2 Ultra will be available for purchase on Xreal’s website and will ship to various countries, including the US, UK, China, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. Xreal had recently announced that it had already shipped 350,000 pairs of AR glasses and would expand availability of the Air 2 to more countries in the coming years.

With the Air 2 Ultra, Xreal aims to directly compete with Apple and Meta by offering a comprehensive spatial computing device. Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3 both provide mixed reality experiences, combining virtual and augmented reality elements. However, each company takes a different approach, with Apple utilizing projection-based AR glasses and Meta using passthrough mixed reality technology.

