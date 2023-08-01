Xplore Inc. Launches Jupiter 3 Satellite to Compete with SpaceX Starlink

Xplore Inc. has successfully launched its Jupiter 3 satellite into space, aiming to provide an alternative internet service to Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink network. The Canadian rural internet provider plans to offer a homegrown broadband service to rural Canadians that will compete with SpaceX’s low-earth orbit satellites.

The new broadband service will feature plans with speeds of 100 megabits per second, double the maximum speed currently provided by Xplore for satellite internet. Additional benefits include professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support.

The Jupiter 3 satellite, launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, is claimed to be the highest capacity satellite by EchoStar Corp. It will undergo final testing before reaching its orbital slot in the coming weeks to ensure it can deliver the intended speeds and coverage. Specific availability and pricing details will be revealed closer to the service launch.

Xplore Inc. aims to provide coverage to “most areas inhabited by people” across Canada. In addition, the company plans to offer 5G fixed wireless coverage in Atlantic Canada and other regions in the future.

The launch of Jupiter 3 satellite allows Xplore Inc. to expand its customer base and address the increasing demand for broadband services in the Americas. Capacity constraints have affected subscriber numbers, and this satellite will enable the company to grow in their key markets and improve plans for existing customers.

According to Hughes Network Systems, the new satellite marks a significant milestone in commercial communications technology, as it is the largest satellite ever built.