Expansion of Xplore’s 5G Network in Manitoba

Woodstock, New Brunswick-based rural internet service provider Xplore has recently announced the expansion of its 5G network in Manitoba. The company’s 5G network now covers Cloverleaf, Manitoba, which is located 50km east of Winnipeg.

Xplore stated that the expansion of its 5G network brings faster speeds of up to 100 Mbps, more responsive internet, and truly unlimited data to Cloverleaf residents. This development aims to enhance the overall internet experience for customers in the area.

In addition to the recent expansion in Manitoba, Xplore also activated more 5G towers in Ontario last month, extending its rural high-speed internet services in the province. This service offers download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and unlimited data for users.

Furthermore, Xplore has plans to introduce satellite internet similar to SpaceX’s Starlink system. Leveraging the recently launched Hughes Jupiter 3 satellite, Xplore aims to offer satellite internet services in the future.

With these expansions and initiatives, Xplore is taking steps to provide reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to underserved rural areas, ensuring that residents have access to the digital resources and opportunities that come with it.