XPG Set to Impress at CES 2024 with Exciting Line-up of Gaming Hardware and Software

XPG, the gaming and performance arm of ADATA Technology, will make a big splash at CES 2024 with its Xtreme Gaming Exhibition. Attendees can expect to see a range of innovative hardware and software solutions, including PC cases, keyboards, cooling systems, and the highlight of the show, DDR5 memory.

One of the standout products from XPG is the Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory. This impressive memory module not only supports speeds of up to 8,000MT/s for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO platforms but also features a stunning “luminous area.” With 60% of the module’s surface area covered in RGB lighting, this DDR5 memory is sure to catch the eye of PC enthusiasts who love a visually striking build.

Speaking of visually striking builds, XPG will also showcase the INVADER X PRO PC Chassis at CES 2024. This chassis features curved tempered glass panels and provides ample room for “massive builds.” With support for up to 11 fans (three pre-installed) and a customizable 5-inch LCD panel controlled by the XPG PRIME software suite, the INVADER X PRO offers both style and functionality.

In terms of cooling solutions, XPG will unveil the LEVANTE PRO All-in-One CPU LIQUID COOLER. This high-end cooler comes with a customizable 3.5″ LCD screen for monitoring system performance, as well as powerful 120mm VENTO PRO fans that can handle CPUs drawing up to 300W of power.

PC enthusiasts in need of a reliable power supply unit should check out XPG’s latest PYMCORE SFX POWER SUPPLY UNITS. Available in 1000W and 850W variants, these units are ATX 3.0 compliant and come with a 90mm fan, 100% Japanese Capacitors, and an impressive 10-year warranty, making them a great choice for modern GPUs like the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER line-up.

Gaming peripheral enthusiasts will be delighted by the new XPG SORCERER GAMING KEYBOARD. With its gasket mount design, three layers of dampening foam, custom linear XPG Red Switches, per-key RGB lighting, and a customizable dial, this 96% form-factor keyboard offers a unique and immersive typing experience.

Lastly, XPG will showcase the PRECOG STUDIO GAMING HEADSET, which features a sleek black and red design that complements the XPG aesthetic. With studio-grade tuning, balanced audio, a USB-C DAC with an ESS audio chipset interface, and customizable magnetic speaker tags, this headset provides an immersive and personalized gaming experience.

If you’re attending CES 2024, be sure to visit Booth #2306 at the Venetian in Las Vegas to explore the full range of XPG’s impressive gaming hardware and software solutions.

FAQs

What is XPG?

XPG is the PC gaming and performance arm of ADATA Technology, specializing in memory and storage technology.

What can we expect from XPG at CES 2024?

XPG will showcase a range of exciting hardware and software solutions, including PC cases, keyboards, cooling systems, and DDR5 memory.

What are some noteworthy products from XPG?

Some standout products from XPG include the Project NeonMax 8000 DDR5 Memory, the INVADER X PRO PC Chassis, the LEVANTE PRO All-in-One CPU LIQUID COOLER, the PYMCORE SFX POWER SUPPLY UNITS, the SORCERER GAMING KEYBOARD, and the PRECOG STUDIO GAMING HEADSET.