Xona Space Systems Secures $1.2 Million Funding for Precision Navigation Technology

Space technology company Xona Space Systems has received $1.2 million in additional funding from AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Air Force Research Laboratory. This funding is granted through a $1.2 million Direct to Phase II SBIR contract. The decision to provide funding was made based on Xona Space Systems’ successful demonstration of precision position, navigation, and timing (PNT) signals through its satellite, Huginn.

Huginn, the first commercially funded Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) PNT mission, showcased the capabilities of Xona Space Systems. The company is currently focused on developing a service called Pulsar, which aims to provide independent precision LEO PNT capabilities as an alternative to GNSS satellites.

Brian Manning, the CEO of Xona Space Systems, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with the AFRL Space Vehicles directorate and the Space Force’s Space Warfighting Analysis Center. This collaboration is expected to help integrate Pulsar into the U.S. national security space architecture.

Colonel Jeremy Raley, commander of the Phillips Research Site and director of the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, emphasized the importance of this investment in force design analytics and the utilization of commercial space assets for flexible and diverse satellite navigation (satnav) that can withstand adversarial threats. The lessons learned from this effort will shape future defense programs that rely on commercial space assets.

With the additional funding, Xona Space Systems plans to further develop and enhance its precision navigation technology, ensuring its effectiveness and resilience in challenging environments. The company aims to create a reliable alternative to GNSS satellites, offering independent precision LEO PNT capabilities.