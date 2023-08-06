The XMG Oasis Mk2: Compact External Laptop Liquid Cooler

The XMG Oasis Mk2 is a compact external laptop liquid cooler designed to optimize the performance of compatible models during resource-intensive sessions. This innovative cooling solution features a compact design and a newly engineered pump that operates at lower speeds, resulting in reduced noise levels.

One of the notable features of the XMG Oasis Mk2 is its enlarged water inlet, which allows for the addition of distilled water without the need for a funnel. This convenient design element is complemented by a waterproof screw cap, ensuring a leak-free operation.

In addition to its functional advantages, the XMG Oasis Mk2 also boasts an attractive aesthetic. The cooler is accented by a two-zone RGB lighting setup, with lights in the fan and rear window sections. This eye-catching lighting arrangement transforms the cooler into a stylish focal point rather than a component to be hidden away.

Furthermore, the XMG Oasis Mk2 is backwards compatible, meaning it will work with any laptop that the previous version was compatible with. This makes it a versatile cooling option for a wide range of laptops.

The XMG Oasis Mk2 is now available for €219, providing laptop users with an efficient and visually appealing solution to prevent overheating and optimize performance during demanding tasks.