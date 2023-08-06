Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 Series Makes a Strong Impact in India

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G smartphones in India, targeting the budget segment. Both devices have received an overwhelming response from customers and have achieved an impressive sales milestone. On the first day of its release, the Redmi 12 series recorded a remarkable sale of 300,000 units.

The Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G were made available for sale on various platforms, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, and retail stores. However, both variants currently show as “Coming Soon” on Amazon and Flipkart. Xiaomi’s website displays a banner indicating a return on August 8, possibly signaling the next sale date for these smartphones.

The Redmi 12 5G and 4G models feature a glass back panel, a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera sensors (with an additional 8MP lens in the 4G variant), and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both devices come with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display boasting a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internally, the Redmi 12 4G is powered by the Helio G88 SoC, while the 5G version is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. Both smartphones are supported by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging capability.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi 12 4G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Similarly, the Redmi 12 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB configuration and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Additionally, there is an 8GB + 256GB variant of the Redmi 12 5G available for Rs 15,499.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 series has made a strong impact in the Indian market, delivering impressive sales figures. It aims to disrupt the budget segment with its affordable yet feature-packed offerings.