Xiaomi’s MIUI Flags Telegram as Dangerous in China

Xiaomi, the Asian smartphone giant, has started blocking the popular messaging app Telegram from being installed on devices that use its MIUI system and firmware interface. MIUI is an operating system based on Android, which Xiaomi uses on its smartphones and mobile devices. In 2022, with the release of MIUI 13, the company added a new security feature to identify and block malicious applications from running on devices.

This security feature has faced criticism and suspicion, with users speculating that it may be a means for Xiaomi, in partnership with the Chinese Community Party (CCP), to monitor user activities and censor apps. These suspicions grew stronger when MIUI started blocking apps that allowed users to modify network settings beyond the default. Whenever an app is considered malicious or dangerous, MIUI attempts to remove it from the device and prevent its installation.

Recent reports confirm that Xiaomi’s MIUI is now flagging Telegram as a dangerous app in China. When MIUI identifies Telegram, it displays a warning message stating that the app has not passed Xiaomi’s security review, and using it may pose risks such as fraudulent deductions or unwarranted consumption. Users are advised to activate security measures to ensure the safety of their applications and protect against risky apps.

Flagging Telegram as a suspicious app suggests the Chinese government’s ongoing efforts to suppress freedom of speech and personal privacy. Unverified reports suggest that attempts to circumvent censorship in China might be relayed to the Chinese police. Historically, the Chinese authorities have imposed restrictions or outright bans on various global platforms, limiting access and free communication for millions of people.

China’s censorship apparatus is known to block access to foreign websites, filter sensitive or anti-state keywords, and monitor internet activity. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have also been targeted, with Chinese alternatives gaining prominence. In recent times, China has focused on apps that facilitate unmonitored communication or content sharing, such as Telegram.

Labeling a popular messaging app like Telegram as “dangerous” indicates the Chinese government’s escalating efforts to control digital communication spaces and maintain tight control over the narrative.