Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer: A Versatile Grooming Tool

Xiaomi has expanded its range of lifestyle products in India with the launch of the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer, also known as the Mi by Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer. This versatile grooming tool is designed to cater to the various hairstyling needs of individuals.

The Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer features a rotary dial, allowing users to trim, shave, and style their hair with ease. It is equipped with a 3-way precision shaving head, which is perfect for achieving short stubble and smooth shaving. Additionally, the trimmer comes with skin-friendly mesh blades that are suitable for longer hair.

With a stainless steel blade, the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer can trim hair within a range of 0.25 to 8.5 millimeters, making it suitable for both beards and mustaches. The adjustable trimming comb on the rotary dial offers 14 length settings, allowing for grooming and precise edge trimming.

The trimmer boasts a 60-minute runtime on a single charge, thanks to its 2000mAh battery. It also comes with a Type-C charger that can fully charge the battery in just 1.5 hours. Additionally, the charger is IPX7 waterproof, ensuring durability and convenience.

The Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer sports a small light on the body, indicating whether it is powered on or off. The package includes an Adjustable Trimming Comb, Charging Dock, Wall Mount, and a Protective Cover for added convenience.

Priced at Rs. 1499, the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer is an affordable grooming tool that offers versatility and convenience. It is available for purchase from Flipkart and the official Xiaomi website, Mi.com.

With its range of features and competitive pricing, the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer is set to become a popular choice among individuals looking for a reliable and versatile grooming tool.

