Xiaomi to Launch Beard Trimmer in India

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is set to expand its personal grooming portfolio by launching a beard trimmer in India. The company, known for its smartphones, wearables, and tablets, as well as lifestyle gear and smart home gadgets, will introduce the Uniblade Trimmer on September 4.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the exact features of the Indian variant, it is expected to be similar to the global version. The trimmer is equipped with a three-way blade mechanism that adjusts to the contours of the face. It also has a rotary dial that offers 14-length settings, all housed in a waterproof body with an IPX7 rating.

The Uniblade Trimmer offers 60 minutes of usage on a single charge and can be fully charged in 90 minutes through a USB Type-C charging port. It is expected to be priced below Rs 1,500 and will be available for purchase through various online platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Mi Store.

Xiaomi’s entry into the personal grooming market demonstrates the company’s commitment to diversifying its product offerings. By expanding into different sectors, the company aims to cater to a wider range of consumers and strengthen its position in the market.

With the launch of the beard trimmer, Xiaomi aims to offer an affordable and feature-rich grooming tool to Indian consumers. As the demand for grooming products continues to rise, Xiaomi’s entry into this market is expected to create healthy competition and provide consumers with more choices.

Overall, Xiaomi’s foray into personal grooming with the Uniblade Trimmer reflects the company’s dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Indian consumers can look forward to the launch of this product as Xiaomi continues to expand its presence in the country’s market.

Sources:

– [source article]