Xiaomi Aims to Catch up with and Beat Apple in Smartphone Market

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, expressed his determination to compete with Apple in his annual speech at the China National Convention Centre. He emphasized the need for benchmarking with Apple’s flagship device, the iPhone, to have a chance at surpassing it in the future.

Lei highlighted the intense competition in the consumer electronics industry and stated that targeting the high-end smartphone market forces Xiaomi to seek technological breakthroughs while ensuring its own development and survival. This strategy aligns with Xiaomi’s goal to compete more aggressively against other Chinese vendors, especially in the domestic market where weak consumer spending has affected the post-pandemic economic recovery.

In his speech, Lei compared Xiaomi’s latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 3, with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Lei aims to position Xiaomi as a major rival to Apple, the company’s market capitalization of HK$297.05 billion is significantly smaller than Apple’s market cap of US$2.82 trillion.

Lei acknowledged Xiaomi’s challenging journey in the high-end smartphone segment. Despite initial setbacks with the Xiaomi 10 and 11 models, the company has learned from the experience and made significant improvements. The newly launched Mix Fold 3, priced starting at 8,999 yuan (US$1,240), features Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon processor and an optical system co-engineered with German camera maker Leica.

The Mix Fold 3 received a positive response from consumers, as it sold out within three minutes during the pre-order phase after the launch event. Xiaomi’s second-quarter financial results will be announced on August 29.

Xiaomi’s ambition to catch up with and overtake Apple reflects its determination to establish itself as a dominant player in the smartphone market, both domestically and globally. The company’s focus on innovation and consumer satisfaction underscores its commitment to deliver cutting-edge technology and compete with industry leaders like Apple.

