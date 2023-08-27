Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones for Raksha Bandhan

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, smartphone brand Xiaomi has unveiled exciting offers on its latest devices, making shopping for this occasion more convenient. The discounts are available for a limited time, with the offers ending on August 27.

One of the highlighted deals is on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, which can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Additionally, customers can enjoy an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 for the base variant. Select credit card holders can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000. As a special bonus, buyers can purchase the Redmi Buds 4 Active or Redmi SonicBass Earphones 2 for Rs 1,199.

For those looking for a more premium option, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G provides great value. With an exchange discount of Rs 4,000, the device’s price can go as low as Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Customers can also enjoy a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is another device on offer, with a starting price of Rs 14,999. Customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs 2,000 bank discount. The same offers on TWS and wireless neckbands are also available for this smartphone.

Xiaomi is not only discounting its latest models but also offering deals on the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12. The Redmi 12 5G can be purchased for Rs 11,999, while the Redmi 12 4G is available for under Rs 10,000 after a Rs 1,000 exchange cashback. Similar offers on TWS and neckbands can be found for these devices.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the Redmi A2 Plus presents an attractive option. The base model is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 8,499.

Finally, Xiaomi’s flagship models, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and 13 Pro 5G, are also part of the Raksha Bandhan offers. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be purchased for Rs 41,999, with an additional Rs 2,000 off via select bank cards and a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. The high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro is available for as low as Rs 79,999, with offers such as an Rs 8,000 instant discount via select bank cards and up to Rs 10,000 exchange bonus.

These attractive offers from Xiaomi provide an excellent opportunity to purchase smartphones as gifts for loved ones during the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sources:

– [Source 1 without URL]

– [Source 2 without URL]