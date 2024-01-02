Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro: Expectations for Battery Size and Charging Speed

Summary:

New reports suggest that Xiaomi is preparing to release the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro flagship tablets alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the coming months. According to leaked information, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will feature a massive 10,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging, a significant improvement compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. Moreover, the tablet is rumored to come with a 10-inch LCD panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The Pad 7 Pro may also feature a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup and quad speakers. While the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro was only available in China, there are indications that the Pad 7 Pro might be released in the global market.