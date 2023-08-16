Xiaomi Unveils CyberDog 2, a Sleeker and Smaller Robot Companion

China’s consumer technology giant Xiaomi has introduced the second generation of its robot dog, the CyberDog 2. Unlike its predecessor, this version has a more friendly and family-oriented design, packed with sensors, and it can perform back flips.

The original CyberDog was announced a few years ago and had a similar appearance to other robot quadrupeds like Spot and Go 2. However, the latest model seems to have moved away from a dystopian sci-fi aesthetic and opted for a more grown-up and approachable look.

Xiaomi reports that the CyberDog 2 is smaller and lighter than the first generation. It stands at 562 x 339 x 481 mm (22.12 x 13.35 x 18.9 in) and weighs 8.9 kg (19.6 lb), approximately the size of a Doberman. This new version also features a canine-shaped head and is equipped with an NX chip, dual co-processing brains, 8 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, and 19 sensors for vision, “hearing,” and touch sensitivity.

The sensor suite includes AI voice recognition with four microphones, a RealSense depth camera, AI, RGB, and fisheye cameras, a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, and a laser sensor. The CyberDog 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and can be controlled via a Bluetooth remote, smartphone, or voice commands. It has four articulated legs with refined 3 degrees of freedom and can achieve a maximum forward speed of 1.6 m/s. The micro-actuators have been improved to offer 50% higher torque accuracy and enable complex maneuvers such as continuous back flips and recovery from falls. The robot has a total of 12 degrees of freedom.

Xiaomi claims that the CyberDog 2 has undergone over 30,000 AI simulations to mimic the behavior of real dogs, making it more natural and lifelike. The robot runs on Ubuntu and ROS2, and the platform is designed to be as open-source as possible to attract developers. The internal battery provides approximately 90 minutes of usage before requiring a recharge via USB-C.

The CyberDog 2 is currently available in China for 12,999 yuan (about US$1,785), but there is no information on global availability at the moment.