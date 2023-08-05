Xiaomi Introduces Mijia All-in-One Sweep and Mop Robot 2

Xiaomi has expanded its range of home appliances with the introduction of the Mijia All-in-One Sweep and Mop Robot 2. This new model, priced at 3499 yuan ($487), offers upgrades to enhance household cleaning operations and improve user convenience.

The standout feature of the Mijia Mop Robot 2 is its “Fully Automatic Water Supply 2.0” system. This system eliminates the need for complex water operations and ensures a seamless cleaning experience for users. With an upgraded anti-overflow design, users can fill the water tank without worrying about spills. The robot takes care of refilling the water tank after washing the mop cloth, allowing for uninterrupted cleaning.

The Mop Robot 2 has a 4L super-large capacity water tank, enabling it to mop an area of up to 500m² without frequent refills. The improved suction power of 6000Pa ensures thorough cleaning. Additionally, the robot incorporates the S-CrossTM Broad Area Structured Light Obstacle Avoidance System and a new generation of LDS laser navigation, enabling efficient navigation and obstacle avoidance, even in low-light conditions.

On the smart side, the Mijia Mop Robot 2 offers various intelligent functions, including sweeping before mopping, self-cleaning and auto-drying of the mop cloth, automatic lifting of the mop cloth, and intelligent linkage with other smart home devices. It also boasts a dual-air duct circulation dust collection design, allowing the dust box to be emptied in just 10 seconds. With its built-in large-capacity dust bag, the robot can go up to 75 days without needing to be emptied.

The Mijia All-in-One Sweep and Mop Robot 2 is currently available for purchase from JD.com in China at a special pre-sale price of 2799 yuan ($390).