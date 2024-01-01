Xiaomi Introduces HyperOS for Enhanced Device Performance and Security

Xiaomi has unveiled its revolutionary new operating system, HyperOS, which is set to enhance device performance and security across its range of personal devices. The company has started teasing the HyperOS in India, confirming its imminent release for devices in the country.

The HyperOS will initially be rolled out to two devices in India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. This announcement follows Xiaomi’s recent statement that HyperOS will be available for Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones globally, starting from the first quarter of 2024. With this move, Xiaomi aims to provide a seamless and uniform user experience across its product lineup.

Underlying the development of HyperOS is Xiaomi’s objective to create a human-centric operating system that caters to the needs of its users. The new OS offers a revamped user interface and is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), with Android 14 as its foundation. For its suite of smart devices, HyperOS is built on top of Xiaomi Vela open-source system. This combination ensures stability and performance, even in resource-intensive scenarios.

HyperOS boasts several key features designed to enhance user experience. A crucial component is HyperConnect, which enables users to control all connected devices from anywhere, making it particularly useful for managing smart homes. Additionally, the integration of HyperMind AI into the system allows devices to proactively anticipate user needs through machine learning.

To ensure the utmost security, HyperOS incorporates dedicated hardware TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) and end-to-end encryption. This guarantees that user data remains safe and confidential at all times across the entire ecosystem of Xiaomi devices.

As Xiaomi embraces the era of HyperOS, the transition from the previous MIUI operating system will be gradual. Xiaomi users can expect a seamless integration of HyperOS into their devices, which will ultimately deliver a more intuitive and secure experience.

