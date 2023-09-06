Xiaomi Launches 67W GaN Charger with UFSC-Integrated Fast Charging

Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics company known for its wide range of consumer devices, has introduced its latest product – the Xiaomi 67W GaN charger set. This charger, which supports UFSC-integrated fast charging, adds to Xiaomi’s already extensive portfolio of electronic devices.

The 67W GaN charger features a compact design with a white, rounded shell measuring 32.2 x 32.2 x 50.3 mm. The power output of the charger is indicated by the 67W label on the shell. It offers a single USB-C output port and includes a fixed plug for convenience.

One of the notable features of the Xiaomi 67W GaN charger is its support for various fixed output voltage settings. These settings include 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V2.25A, 15V3A, and 20V3.25A. Additionally, it supports PPS voltage settings of 11V6.1A as well as Xiaomi’s own 67W fast charging technology.

Another interesting aspect of this charger is its compatibility with the UFCS 1.0 fusion fast charging protocol. This means that it can provide fast charging for non-Xiaomi phones as well, expanding its usability to a wider range of devices. The package includes a 1.5-meter, 6A fast charging cable with a C-to-C connector.

For those interested in purchasing the Xiaomi 67W GaN charger, it is available for 169 Yuan ($23) through Xiaomi Mall in China. Additionally, the charging cable alone can be purchased for 69 yuan ($9.4) from Xiaomi’s website.

In other news, Xiaomi has recently launched the Mijia Electric Kettle N1 at an affordable price of just $9. This electric kettle boasts a 1.5-liter capacity and features a double-layer body design. The inner tank of the kettle is made of 304 food-contact grade stainless steel, ensuring durability and safety.

With the introduction of the 67W GaN charger and the Mijia Electric Kettle N1, Xiaomi continues to expand its product offerings, catering to various consumer needs and preferences.

Sources:

– Xiaomi Mall

– Xiaomi’s website