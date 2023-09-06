Xiaomi 14 Series Set to Launch in November

Xiaomi is gearing up for an early launch of its Xiaomi 14 series, with reports suggesting that the new lineup may hit the market as early as November. According to a leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi intends to release the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models before the Double Eleven sales event in China.

The Double Eleven shopping event, also known as Singles’ Day, is a massive online shopping festival that takes place on November 11 each year. It offers extensive discounts and promotions on various products and has become one of the world’s largest online shopping events. As a result, Xiaomi is planning to capitalize on the event by launching its latest series during the first or second week of November.

The early launch of the Xiaomi 14 series is primarily driven by the unexpectedly strong sales of the Xiaomi 13 series. Typically, there is a little over a year between the launch of one model in the series and the launch of its successor. However, the Xiaomi 13 series managed to meet its sales targets within just nine months, with the Pro model even going out of stock across all platforms.

The Xiaomi 14 lineup will include the more powerful Xiaomi 14 Pro. While previous Ultra models were launched in the second quarter of each year, rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may break cover in the first quarter of 2024.

With the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi aims to build on the success of its previous models and offer consumers upgraded features and improved performance. As the release date approaches, more details about the specifications and design of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to surface.

Sources: Digital Chat Station