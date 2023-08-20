Rumors Surrounding Xiaomi 14 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Xiaomi 14 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 have become the subject of numerous rumors and leaks. Reports suggest that the upcoming Qualcomm chipset will make its debut alongside the Xiaomi 14 series.

Qualcomm plans to launch its flagship chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 in October. Following this event, Xiaomi will unveil MIUI 15, based on Android 14, and provide some insights into the Xiaomi 14 series. While this announcement serves as a soft introduction to Xiaomi’s next flagship, the actual Xiaomi 14 launch is slated for November, with the device pre-installed with stable MIUI 15.

The timing of these launches appears to align, with October being a suitable period for Qualcomm to announce its new chipset after Apple’s iPhone launch in September. Following this, the Xiaomi 14 series will be unveiled in November, followed by smartphone releases from other brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and ZTE.

In the past, Vivo’s X90 Pro+ was the first smartphone to launch featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It was later followed by iQOO 11 and 11 Pro, and then the Xiaomi 13 Series. It is hoped that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will debut first with the Xiaomi 14 series.

The chipset is expected to feature an octa-core design, including a powerful Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex-A720 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores. This configuration promises impressive performance.

As for the Xiaomi 14 series, it is anticipated to come with several upgrades and enhancements. Reports suggest a larger 50MP primary sensor compared to its predecessor, along with a telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom and an ultrawide angle lens. Additionally, the base model is expected to boast a 4860 mAh battery with support for 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The design and camera module are also anticipated to undergo changes compared to the previous year’s model.