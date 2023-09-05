Xiaomi 13T Series Set to Make European Debut on September 26th

Xiaomi is gearing up for its next big launch event on September 26th. The Xiaomi 13T series is set to make its European debut during the event, which will take place in Berlin at 14:00 GMT+2. The launch will be livestreamed on Xiaomi’s official website, allowing fans from all around the world to tune in and get a glimpse of the new smartphones.

The Xiaomi 13T series is part of the ‘T’ variants, which are known for offering impressive performance at a more affordable price compared to Xiaomi’s flagship models. The series includes two smartphones, namely the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. Both phones are expected to feature a camera setup with Leica lenses, including a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera.

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi 13T series is the display. Both smartphones will come with a CrystalRes AMOLED screen boasting a 144Hz refresh rate. The display can also reach up to 2600 nits of brightness, making it ideal for outdoor usage.

In terms of battery life and charging capabilities, both phones will come with a 5000 mAh battery. The Xiaomi 13T is rumored to support 67W fast charging, while the Pro version is expected to offer blazing-fast 120W charging.

As for pricing, leaks and rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 13T will start at £549 ($699) in the UK and €649 ($707) in France for the 8GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro could be priced at £699 ($889) in the UK, and the top-of-the-line 16GB/1TB model might come in at €999 ($1,000) in France.

It’s important to note that the Xiaomi 13T series is not expected to launch in the US. However, on September 26th, we’ll have all the details confirmed during the launch event. Stay tuned for more updates!

Definitions:

1. OIS – Optical Image Stabilization

2. AMOLED – Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode

