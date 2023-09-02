CityLife

Xiaomi 13T Pro: Expected to Launch This Month

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
After the successful release of the Xiaomi 13 series, the smartphone brand is now focusing on its next line of devices, the Xiaomi 13T series. This upcoming series includes two models, namely the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. As we have previously reported, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has been spotted on several certification websites, including NCC, FCC, NBTC, Geekbench, IMDA, EEC, SIRIM, and TDRA.

Recent reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to make its debut this month. This information was disclosed by tipster Paras Guglani, who also shared leaked specifications and renders of the device. The design render showcased a smartphone that looks similar to the previously leaked images.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to come in two color variants: classic black with a durable glass back cover and sophisticated light blue with a leather-like texture. It will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with features like 2600 nits brightness, 2880Hz PWM dimming, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will house a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera, a 13MP Omnivision OV138 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Omnivision OV50D telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device will boast a 20MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to have an IP68 rating, indicating resistance to water and dust.

If these reports hold true, Xiaomi may soon announce the official launch date of the Xiaomi 13T Pro in the coming days.

Sources:
– Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter

