Xiaomi 13T Pro: Leaked Specs and Global Launch Date

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T Pro smartphone is set to be released globally on September 16, according to tipster Paras Guglani. Guglani also shared the complete spec sheet of the device, providing insight into its powerful features and capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is its impressive processor, the Dimensity 9200. This ensures high performance, making it suitable for demanding tasks and applications. Additionally, users will have the option to choose between 12GB or 16GB of RAM, along with diverse storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 13T Pro offers two color choices. The Classic Black variant features a durable glass back, while the Light Blue option has a leather-like texture. Both options exude style and elegance.

The device boasts a stunning 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing users with smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With a peak brightness of 2600 nits and HDR 10+ support, the display offers vibrant colors and enhanced contrast.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with the versatile camera setup on the Xiaomi 13T Pro. It features a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The front camera, a 20MP Sony IMX596, ensures high-quality selfies.

Durability is a key feature of the Xiaomi 13T Pro, as it holds an IP68 certification for protection against water and dust. Additionally, the device is equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120-watt fast charging. This ensures quick and convenient charging for uninterrupted usage.

With its impressive specifications and stylish design, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is certainly poised to be a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.

