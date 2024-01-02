Xiaomi Set to Launch New Series in India

Xiaomi, the Chinese mobile manufacturer, is finally launching its new operating system in India. The OS will first be available on the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 devices. If you own one of these devices, you will receive the new operating system this month. The company shared a post stating that the new operating system will enhance the user experience. It should be noted that the company had previously announced that HyperOS would be available on Xiaomi and Poco smartphones from the first quarter of the new year. However, for now, the update is only being released for two devices. The company may soon roll it out for other smartphones as well.

HyperOS, the company’s new operating system, is based on Linux and the in-house Xiaomi Vela system. This allows the operating system to run smoothly even on smartphones with low RAM. The company had stated during its launch last October that HyperOS uses fewer resources compared to other manufacturers and is very lightweight.

Xiaomi to Launch Note 13 Series in India in 2 Days

In just 2 days, Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi Note 13 series in India. Under this series, 3 smartphones will be launched. The specifications and prices of these mobile phones have already been leaked. The starting price for this series in India could be Rs. 20,999. All three Redmi phones may come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K FHD+ AMOLED display. The Plus model may feature a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary camera and a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The Pro model may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC, while the Plus model may support MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra. The base model may have the Dimensity 6080 chipset.

