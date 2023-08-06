Xiaohai’s Strategic Gameplay at Evo 2023

At the Evo 2023 tournament, Xiaohai, a finalist for The King of Fighters 15, is utilizing a clever tactic to prevent his opponents from observing his inputs. He has brought out a large Qanba box to cover his arcade stick, aiming to conceal his actions during the game.

Xiaohai’s success in the competition cannot be denied. He has been performing exceptionally well in both The King of Fighters 15 and Street Fighter 6 brackets at Evo. As a former KOF Evo champion, Xiaohai is no stranger to employing such strategies. However, what makes him stand out is that he proudly represents his sponsor, Qanba, while utilizing the box. It is intriguing to speculate whether he specifically requested a special box for this purpose.

With his remarkable fighting game skills and innovative strategies, Xiaohai proves to be a formidable competitor at Evo 2023. He has yet to drop a set in either game, continuously leaving his mark in the tournament.

For a glimpse of Xiaohai’s gameplay at Evo 2023, check out the video below.