Xgimi Unveils New Projectors: The 4K Horizon Max and Aladdin 3-in-1

Xgimi, a leading projector manufacturer, has announced two new projectors for the US market. The first is the 4K Horizon Max, the company’s brightest 4K smart projector to date. The second is the Aladdin 3-in-1, a unique combination of a ceiling light, projector, and Bluetooth speaker. Both projectors feature Google TV and offer a range of advanced features.

The 4K Horizon Max boasts a high brightness of 3,100 ISO Lumens, thanks to its “Dual Light 2.0” laser and LED hybrid light source. However, it’s worth noting that Xgimi has previously been accused of overstating brightness scores, something it has since corrected. The projector also offers a contrast ratio of 2000:1, DTS audio support, and IMAX Enhanced certification, allowing it to play IMAX Enhanced content from various streaming platforms.

One standout feature of the 4K Horizon Max is its Intelligent Screen Adaptation (v5.0) technology. This innovative feature automatically adjusts the projector’s settings based on the wall it is pointed at, making it convenient for switching between gaming and movie settings. Additionally, the projector features ISA 5.0, which simplifies the placement process, and Google TV for easy access to apps such as Netflix.

The Aladdin 3-in-1, on the other hand, is a ceiling light projector based on IP acquired from Japan’s Popin. It attaches directly to the ceiling light socket and projects a 1080P image of up to 100 inches. The integrated lamp can be controlled using the projector’s remote control or the Xgimi App. This projector also features built-in Harman Kardon speakers that provide immersive 360-degree sound.

Both projectors offer an upgrade from Android TV to Google TV, which allows for seamless integration with popular streaming services like Netflix. While Xgimi has not yet released final pricing or exact release dates, they have mentioned that the Horizon Max will cost less than $3,000 and is expected to ship in late 2024. Detailed specs, pricing, and availability for the Aladdin 3-in-1 will be announced at a later date.

