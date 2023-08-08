Xenesis to Install Optical Communications Hub on ISS

Illinois-based company, Xenesis, is set to install an optical communications hub on the International Space Station’s (ISS) external research platform, Bartolomeo. The company plans to deliver the Xen-Hub optical flight terminal to Airbus in November, with the intention of launching it on an ISS commercial resupply mission. Installation and testing will take place in February 2025, and communication services will be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

This milestone in the Bartolomeo mission represents a significant commercial agreement for Xenesis. Users of the ISS, including agencies, companies, and residents, will benefit from the 10 gigabit per second connection provided by Xenesis.

Xenesis aims to showcase its optical communications technology through the Bartolomeo service, specifically for its Intercessor optical mesh network used for data backhaul. Additionally, a miniature version of the Xen-Hub will be available to small satellite builders and operators, providing a 5 gigabit per second continuous link for live data transfer. Such capabilities could be crucial for government agencies involved in border security, enabling quick intervention at any point of intrusion.

In parallel, Airbus subsidiary Tesat has been working on developing a high-capacity optical terminal to expedite data transfer from the ISS to the ground. The collaboration between Airbus and Xenesis will offer broadband data downlink capability for multiple users onboard the ISS.

Xenesis’ installation of the optical communications hub on Bartolomeo signifies a significant advancement in data communication capabilities on the ISS. With a focus on optical technology, this development will enhance connectivity and enable faster and more efficient data transfer for various users of the ISS platform.