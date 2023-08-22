Xbox Receives “Green Studio of the Year” Award at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Xbox has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 event. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, took the stage to accept the “Green Studio of the Year” award on behalf of his team.

In his acceptance speech, Spencer expressed gratitude to the Xbox team for their efforts in providing developers with tools to measure the energy consumption of their code. This enables developers to make their games more energy efficient, aligning with Xbox’s goal to create a sustainable gaming environment.

The Playing for the Planet Alliance, responsible for selecting the award winner, praised Xbox, along with Ubisoft and Frontier Developments, for their innovative strategies in tackling the climate crisis. Xbox’s emphasis on preventing emissions aligns with the alliance’s belief that the key to combatting climate change lies in reducing emissions at the source.

Following the event, Spencer took to Twitter to thank the team behind the Xbox Developer Sustainability Toolkit, which aids developers such as Epic Games, 343 Industries, and Activision in making their games more energy efficient.

Xbox’s sustainability efforts have been further summarized on the official Xbox Wire website. The company has released dedicated tools for measuring energy and carbon emissions, making it the first console to offer such capabilities. The Xbox Sustainability Toolkit provides data, case studies, and actionable steps for creators to achieve significant energy savings with minimal development efforts. Additionally, Xbox’s console updates contribute to energy conservation, benefiting both the environment and players’ energy bills.

Xbox’s commitment to sustainability not only sets an example within the gaming industry but also demonstrates the potential for positive change when everyone takes steps to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Source: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, Xbox Wire