Xbox Unveils Exclusive Starfield Vasco Funko POP! Figure

Xbox has announced the official and exclusive Starfield Vasco Funko POP! figure, which is now available for pre-order on the Xbox Gear Shop. Priced at £14.95 / $17.99, there are limited quantities available, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

The Starfield Vasco Funko POP! is a limited edition figure that features a lovable robot companion from the Starfield universe. Designed to be a prized display piece, this exclusive figure is perfectly posed to meet the mission requirements of any expedition.

Although the figure is now available for pre-order, it is not expected to ship until February 2024. So, purchasers will have to patiently wait for their delivery.

Fans and collectors who are interested in adding the Starfield Vasco Funko POP! to their collection can head to the Xbox Gear Shop to place their pre-orders. With limited quantities available, it is advised to secure your order quickly.

Source: Xbox Gear Shop

Definitions:

– Funko POP!: Funko POP! is a line of vinyl collectible figures produced by the company Funko. These figures are popular among collectors for their unique designs and wide range of characters.

