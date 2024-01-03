Microsoft Rewards Program Gets an Overhaul, Sparking Controversy Among Gamers

Summary: Microsoft has announced changes to its Xbox Game Pass Quests program, which has sparked a heated debate among gamers. While the changes offer higher points for certain tasks, they also introduce more challenging requirements, leaving many gamers disgruntled.

Microsoft Rewards program has recently undergone significant changes, particularly with the Xbox Game Pass Quests program. The most noticeable alteration is the removal of game-specific quests that used to be worth 5 or 250 points. Instead, the weekly quests have been upgraded from 10 points to 20 points, and the monthly “Quest Completionist” task now grants 1000 points, instead of 500. However, earning those points has become significantly more challenging.

One of the main criticisms revolves around the increased difficulty of the “Quest Completionist” task. Players now have to play a Game Pass game on 30 separate days and complete an achievement on 15 separate days to obtain the 1000 points. This means that gamers who wish to maximize their point accumulation will have to dedicate more time and effort compared to previous years.

The removal of game-specific quests has also disappointed many players who considered them a highlight of the program. These quests were often used by gaming communities and content creators to provide helpful guides. The community’s discontent is evident, with comments flooding social media platforms expressing frustration and dissatisfaction.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft is not taking away any existing points, but rather adjusting the requirements for earning them. Players who enjoy completing achievements may see these changes as positive, as they can potentially earn more points through their gaming accomplishments.

The changes to the Xbox Game Pass Quests program have generated a diverse range of opinions among gamers. Some welcome the new challenges, while others feel that the increased difficulty outweighs the benefits. As always, the gaming community is encouraged to voice their thoughts and concerns about the future of the program.

FAQ:

