Xbox Game Pass Price Hike: How to Save Money and Avoid the Increase

Xbox Game Pass, one of the most popular game subscription services, has recently increased its prices. However, there are still ways to secure the best deal and save money. The all-inclusive package, Game Pass Ultimate, now costs $16.99 per month, while the standard Xbox Game Pass is priced at $10.99 monthly. These new prices took effect in July for newcomers and from August 13 for existing Game Pass users.

Despite the price increase, there is a current deal that allows you to get three months of Xbox Game Pass for $31.49, making it approximately $10.49 per month. This offer provides access to a wide range of games, including highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield, which will be available on Game Pass from September 1.

To avoid the price hike for as long as possible, it is recommended to stack up on subscriptions. You can accumulate up to 36 months of Game Pass by purchasing multiple 3-month codes. Although this may be costly upfront, it results in significant savings in the long run. For example, purchasing 3-month codes through the current deal mentioned above would total $377.88. In comparison, paying for Game Pass Ultimate for 36 months at the new price of $16.99 per month would amount to $611.64, saving you $233.76 over three years.

While purchasing three years’ worth of Game Pass may not be feasible for everyone, you can still choose to buy 12 months’ worth of codes for $125.96, instead of paying $203.88 per year. This allows you to save money without having to make a large upfront payment.

It’s important to note that prices and deals may change over time, so it is recommended to act quickly to take advantage of the current offers and secure your subscription at a lower price.

