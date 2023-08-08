Xbox Game Pass Announces August 2023 Lineup

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled its lineup of games for the first half of August 2023. Subscribers of the console, PC, and Ultimate versions can enjoy a diverse range of genres and gameplay experiences.

One of the featured games is A Short Hike, which became available on August 3. This charming adventure game puts players in control of an anthropomorphic bird on a mission to conquer a national park summit. With vibrant characters, hidden items, and fun mini-games, A Short Hike was recognized at the Independent Games Festival Awards in 2020.

Another game included this month is Celeste, a 2D platformer that allows players to customize their difficulty settings. It explores mental health struggles and features a transgender protagonist. Notably, Celeste was developed by a transgender creator, adding an authentic perspective to the game.

For fans of side-scrolling action games, Broforce Forever will be available on Game Pass starting from August 8. This game playfully parodies ’80s muscular characters and comes with additional characters and challenging levels.

Joining the lineup are other exciting titles such as the atmospheric indie classic Limbo, the city-building and management simulation game Airborne Kingdom, and the fast-paced space loot shooter Everspace 2.

In September, Xbox Games with Gold will be rebranded as Game Pass Core. This will provide subscribers with access to online play and a selection of over 20 games, as opposed to the previous model of monthly free titles.

Please keep in mind that the provided information is subject to change.