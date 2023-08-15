Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Everspace 2 While Awaiting Starfield

While eagerly anticipating the release of Starfield on September 6, 2023, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have another space adventure to enjoy in the meantime. Microsoft has announced that Everspace 2 will be available on Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Game Pass on August 15.

Everspace 2 will take players on a journey through the depths of space, where they will engage in thrilling battles against enemy spaceships. With a 30-hour campaign, players will have the opportunity to explore various star systems at their own pace.

PC subscribers of Xbox Game Pass can also dive into the game right away, as Everspace 2 is already available on PC since April 2023. While not an in-depth RPG like Starfield, the game will appeal to those who enjoy space shooters such as Star Fox 64 and Star Wars Rogue Squadron.

In addition to Everspace 2, the August 2023 free games lineup for Xbox Game Pass includes Celeste, A Short Hike, Broforce Forever, Limbo, Airborne Kingdom, Quake 2, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. More titles are expected to be announced later this month, leading up to August 31.

Overall, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have plenty of gaming options to keep them entertained until the highly anticipated release of Starfield in less than a week after the August lineup is complete.