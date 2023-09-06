Replaced, Highly Anticipated Xbox Exclusive, Delayed to 2024

The upcoming Xbox console exclusive, Replaced, has encountered a delay and will now be releasing in 2024. Developed by Sad Cat Studios, the game has drawn attention for its stunning pixel art, which has garnered it a spot on numerous “most anticipated” lists.

In a recent statement, the development team acknowledged the game’s scope and expressed that progress is being made steadily. However, the intricate and visually impressive pixel art, consisting of over 500 hand-painted animations specifically designed for platforming, has contributed to the delay.

The team explained that after the initial announcement of Replaced in 2021 and its subsequent trailer in 2022, the community’s expectations reached a high bar. Recognizing that they could not afford to release a sub-par game, the developers expressed their dedication to making every aspect of Replaced the best it can be.

Replaced gained recognition for its radical 2.5D art style when it was first revealed. The game was showcased during a presentation that left many optimistic about the future of Xbox. The latest trailer for Replaced was shown at The Game Awards 2022, where it was named one of the top 10 reveals of the show.

Set in a dark, alternate 1980s America with heavy cyberpunk themes, Replaced was originally scheduled for release in 2022 but faced delays due to the war in Ukraine. Once it finally launches, Replaced will be part of a robust year for Xbox exclusives, including highly anticipated titles such as Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Replaced will also be available on Day 1 through Xbox Game Pass.

