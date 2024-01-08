Xbox’s Hi-Fi Rush Rumored to Come to Nintendo Switch in 2024

Summary: Rumors are swirling that the critically acclaimed Xbox exclusive game, Hi-Fi Rush, may be making its way to the rival console, the Nintendo Switch, in 2024. Insider “Nate the Hate” and Resetera user lolilolailo have hinted at the possibility, sparking discussions about Microsoft’s exclusives strategy. While Microsoft has been exploring the idea of bringing some of its back catalog to other platforms, details are still vague and unconfirmed. This news has divided fans, with some expressing disappointment at the idea of an Xbox exclusive on a competing console, while others are excited about the potential for more players and the possibilities for a sequel. This follows Xbox CFO Tim Stuart’s previous statement about bringing first-party games to all platforms, including competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo. While Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer denied plans to bring Game Pass to rival consoles, the door remains open for Microsoft to expand its first-party games to other platforms.

