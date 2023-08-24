Microsoft’s Head of Gaming Aims to Preserve Xbox 360 Titles

Microsoft’s head of gaming, Phil Spencer, expressed his desire to find solutions to ensure that hundreds of Xbox 360 titles are not lost when the console’s digital store closes next year. While users will still be able to redownload their previous purchases, Microsoft recently announced that after July 29, 2024, it will no longer be possible to buy any more games or DLC from the Xbox 360 Marketplace. A recent analysis showed that around 220 games will essentially disappear forever.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Phil Spencer stated, “I’d love to find solutions” to keep those games available. He acknowledged that preservation is a challenge when it is linked to only one piece of hardware. While some of the games may be playable on other platforms like PC, Spencer emphasized the importance of finding ways to enable players to continue playing these titles even if the original hardware is no longer functioning.

Microsoft provided users with a one-year advance notice to purchase games from the Xbox 360 store before it closes. Spencer assured players that the list of the 220 games is something they are aware of and that they are actively seeking solutions to allow them to continue playing.

This concern for game preservation parallels recent decisions made by other console manufacturers. In March 2021, Sony announced plans to close the digital stores for the PS3, Vita, and PSP, but later partially reversed the decision due to backlash. Nintendo has also faced criticism for its decision to close the Wii U and 3DS eShops, resulting in the removal of around 1,000 digital-only games.

In an industry where digital storefronts are constantly evolving, finding solutions to preserve access to older games becomes vital for players who may still want to experience classic titles. Microsoft’s commitment to addressing this challenge demonstrates their dedication to player satisfaction and the preservation of gaming history.

